TikTok releases TikTok World agenda

TikTok keeps on passing milestone after milestone. It now has become an influential platform for more users than ever before. And an increasing number of brands are tapping into it to promote their products and services. We expect to see a new milestone this holiday season.

You want your business to see the latest campaign strategies, right?

The best action plan to optimize your TikTok efforts is to attend the upcoming TikTok World digital conference.

“[TikTok World] will introduce new creative, branding, and commerce solutions and more. For our current partners, we hope to share an entirely new stream of opportunities to tap into. And if you’re new to marketing on TikTok, you’ll find out why it’s the platform to connect, move, and entertain today’s consumers–and why you should stop making ads and start making TikToks,” says TikTok.

TikTok has released its full agenda for the TikTok World showcase event. It includes various insights sessions to help brands maximize their marketing efforts on the platform.

You may want to hear how TikTok will evolve its Marketing Partner Program. TikTok notes it will outline new opportunities and tools, even if they are still in development.

TikTok is working on several tools on this front. One tool comes with ecommerce and direct integration features. This will help brands connect with relevant platform influencers to promote their products and services.

The platform is also testing longer-form videos and advanced livestreaming options.

TikTok may provide an early glimpse on its roadmap for virtual reality. Its parent company ByteDance recently acquired VR headset maker Pico.

Interesting sessions are in store for marketers during this event. And it may be worth considering attending it.

You can sign-up to TikTok World and learn more about the agenda here.

