TikTok releases Ramadan advertising guide

TikTok has released a new guide for marketers to map out their strategy this Ramadan. It comes with several use insights, case studies, and advertising pointers to study.

The guidebook has 12 pages. It aims at Indonesian and Malaysian marketers, both predominantly Muslim countries. The notes are universal though. If you want to reach audiences around Ramadan, this is the guide for you.

Let’s look at some highlights.

TikTok offers key usage notes for the Southeast Asia region. And it has a surge in interest recently.

TikTok has topped a billion users worldwide. It is on course to reach 1.5 billion sometime this year. If it does, it would be the world’s second-biggest social media network after Facebook.

The rapid growth of TikTok is why rival platforms want to ride the bandwagon. Competitors are trying to copy its key features. TikTok has been effective in harnessing the key media consumption trend.

This is true for western and eastern regions. All regions have equal opportunities to reach users around Ramadan in the app.

Moreover, TikTok says user activity skyrockets around the holiday.

TikTok has published a range of planning notes. It has elements to focus on, including related hashtags.

The guide comes with notes on when shopping activity ramps up around Ramadan.

You will also get more specific planning notes for your advertising campaigns.

It also includes case studies and original tips to inspire your thinking and strategic approach.

You will see some good ideas here. Though it focuses on Southeast Asia, specifically on Ramadan. Most tips here would still apply to how you plan a strategy for any key holiday. It helps your lead-in planning, creative and ad tools.

Download the full TikTok Ramadan marketing guide here.

