TikTok releases new strategic insights tool

TikTok has a new interactive tool to offer new insights on strategic planning. It allows you to use several filters to discover key data on your target audience and markets.

The new platform’s filters can refine your intended audience. You can even learn more about key aspects.

For instance, you have many filtering tools to choose from. It covers demographics, location, date, industry vertical, and more.

If you want to know the key trends among TikTok users in the US over the Holidays, your data highlights will look like this:

This tool is like Facebook’s interactive insights tool. It gives you a more tailored view on key data points. This is far from the more general studies and researches that are far from your needs. You may check out Facebook’s Monthly Trending Topics tool as well.

The information here may guide your strategic planning stage. You can get well-informed choices. The downside is that TikTok’s database for insights is not as deep as its competitors. It has lots of the same data points in multiple categories. It means these may not be as specific as you want it to be.

Still, the data shown relates to each element. And it provides more insights on what happens in the app.

TikTok is the hottest app right now. It is on track to pass 1.5 billion users this year. Many marketers are finding ways to tap into its trends and build a presence through TikTok clips.

If it sounds like a good fit, you should check it out. You can learn more about what the latest research finds about TikTok usage. Check out the new TikTok insights platform here.

