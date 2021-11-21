TikTok releases new SMB guide on how to use TikTok for campaigns

Share the joy













We are now in the last stretch of the shopping push ahead of the holidays. TikTok has released a new guide for small businesses to start their TikTok campaigns with their first clips in the app.

The content playbook—the whole 19 pages—covers the basics of the app. It talks about how to set up a business profile. And it also comes with tips and insights to plan an effective strategy for your videos. Feel free to download the full SMB guide. In this post, we look at a few of the key tips.

The guide lays out the basics on how to up a TikTok business account. And it explains how to establish your presence in the app.

Then, it offers pointers on what you will need for your video clips to promote your business. It also has an advice on specific shots.

Here’s a sample shot list:

The guide also sums up 20 ideas to stimulate your content approach (the image below is just a snip of a few ideas):

It also has popular hashtags among different niches:

You will see good notes here for starters. While these are basic, as the guide focuses on brands that just started out on their campaigns in the app, you will see some valuable information by looking. Then, you can consider if any of these tips may improve your strategy.

TikTok is on track to surpass 1.5 billion users next year. While its competitors devise or copy its ways to crush its growth, TikTok has always found ways to build more momentum. The momentum is set to rise more in the future.

If you just started or looking to start out, the guide can provide helpful pointers to get you started.

Download the full TikTok ‘Creating Content for TikTok’ SMB guide here.

