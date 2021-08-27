TikTok releases new Parents Guide

Share the joy













TikTok has teamed up with the US PTA to publish a new TikTok Guide for Parents. It provides valuable information for parents to better protect their kids when using the app. And it summarizes the measures and tools available to safeguard children from online abuse.

The 20-page guide covers all facets of TikTok to help parents grasp the key elements.

In the images above, the guide explains the safety and security features in place. It includes TikTok’s comment filters and account privacy.

The guide also has an outline of TikTok’s Family Pairing. It allows parents to monitor closely on what their kids do in the app. This is not available to users under 18.

The Guide for Parents has a checklist of safety and privacy features for better protection.

“The full TikTok experience is for people 13 and over, and along with an age-gate, we’ve given the app a 12+ App Store rating so that you can enable device-level restrictions on your teen’s phone,” explains TikTok.

TikTok has a ‘younger users’ version for those under 13. It comes with extra privacy and safety protection layers. But young kids could not access its full features.

Whether it affects the full TikTok experience of kids is questionable. There are still ways to bypass the restrictions.

Internal data from TikTok show one out of three TikTok users in the US are 13 and under. So it is an immediate concern.

Parents must understand how to navigate around the app to avoid their children from landing at the wrong pages.

As TikTok’s popularity and momentum grows, more kids and their peers will continue to use it.

With this, parents better download the new guide. They must read the tips and notes. Even if you think there is no big risk yet, social media will always be vulnerable to bad elements. And your children may be watching TikTok clips without your knowledge.

TikTok has been under fire in countries worldwide for its content. It exposes young people to potentially abusive or harmful content.

The European Commission is currently investigating the app due to exposure of youngsters to inappropriate content. Italy and Pakistan even banned the app temporarily due to these concerns.

Apart from harmful content, there are concerns of abuse and bullying as well.

Even TikTok top influencer Charli D’Amelio said she ‘lost her passion’ for the platform due to the barrage of negative comments on her clips.

TikTok is addressing these concerns. And it continues to add more content restrictions and tools.

Still, parents must educate their children first wherever and whenever they can.

TikTok updated its Safety Center in May this year for the same purpose.

Download the TikTok/PTA parents guide here.

