TikTok publishes new marketing guide for fashion brands

A brand-new fashion brand marketing guide has been released by TikTok. The updated marketing guide will help you get your TikTok marketing on the right track with audience insights, advice, and case study examples.

When it comes to how fashion brands advertise on TikTok, this recently released guide may be more useful. It has nothing to do with TikTok’s popularity—the strategy is the cause for concern.

With a focus on in-app engagement—which is crucial for communicating your message to the audience—the guide gives a general overview of TikTok’s reach and audience.

The new guide will provide brands with more detailed information about fashion engagement and the preferences and interests of platform users.

The guide also delves deeper into specific marketing strategies, such as identifying user interests from fashion brands within the app.

A few case studies, insights into ad creation, campaign planning advice, and much more are included in this report. For fashion brands trying to get into TikTok, these significant additions might be very beneficial.

With over 1 billion daily active users, TikTok undoubtedly has a large audience. Brands should examine this new guide and likely make good use of it.

TikTok believes it has a future in shopping and eCommerce, and the company continues to explore new avenues.

In its latest eCommerce drive, the China-owned social app is launching a new product called Trendy Beat as reported by the Financial Times. Trendy Beat, according to the report, will display products made by TikTok.

According to FT, UK users have in recent weeks been seeing a new shopping feature within the TikTok app called Trendy Beat, which is a section offering items that have proven to be popular in terms of videos, such as tools to extract ear wax or brush off pet hair from clothing.

“All the items advertised are shipped from China, sold by a company registered in Singapore that’s owned by TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance,” according to filings and people familiar with the operations.”

TikTok, of course, has the capacity to compete favorably with other giants in the market considering its popularity. If TikTok could make a success of marketing and promoting products on its platform, then it could convince the western world to look towards its direction, which until now has been an uphill task.

