TikTok publishes its 2024 content planning guide

A new content marketing guide for 2024 has been released by TikTok. Along with several tips and notes to help with your campaign strategy, the updated guide covers all the important dates you should be aware of.

In contrast to standard content calendar templates, the guide focuses more on how to maximize individual events.

TikTok, in a blog post, said:

“We want to give you the most relevant tools and easy-to-implement advice so that you can choose which key moments to prioritize for your marketing strategy in 2024. That’s why we’ve decided to not only make a bespoke calendar for each major region across North America, Europe and the Middle East, but we’ve also added some top tips for making the most out of TikTok year round.”

The guide includes important dates and additional pointers on how to use the app’s various ad tools and functions. You can download the guide for free to find out more about how to navigate the year.

In November, TikTok launched a new fashion brand marketing guide. The updated marketing guide will help you get your TikTok marketing on the right track with audience insights, advice, and case study examples.

When it comes to how fashion brands advertise on TikTok, this recently released guide may be more useful. It has nothing to do with TikTok’s popularity—the strategy is the cause for concern.

With a focus on in-app engagement—which is crucial for communicating your message to the audience—the guide gives a general overview of TikTok’s reach and audience.

The new guide will provide brands with more detailed information about fashion engagement and the preferences and interests of platform users.

The guide also delves deeper into specific marketing strategies, such as identifying user interests in fashion brands within the app.

A few case studies, insights into ad creation, campaign planning advice, and much more are included in this report. For fashion brands trying to get into TikTok, these significant additions might be very beneficial.

With over 1 billion daily active users, TikTok undoubtedly has a large audience. Brands should examine this new guide and likely make good use of it.

TikTok believes it has a future in shopping and eCommerce, and the company continues to explore new avenues.

