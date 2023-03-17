TikTok partners MLS in new sponsorship deal

Share the joy

Amidst its privacy challenges with the US, the EU and several other countries, TikTok has signed a new partnership deal with the Major League Soccer [MLS]. The new deal will see MLS share its exclusive content and in app-programming with TikTok. The deal will also see the MLS incorporating in-stadium activations and TikTok sponsorship of various Major League events and tournaments.

“We’re excited to announce a multi-year partnership with MLS, the premier men’s professional national soccer league featuring 29 Clubs across the United States and Canada. This new partnership will connect the TikTok community to MLS through exclusive content, in-app programming, greater access to highlights, in-stadium activations, MLS’ biggest events and tournaments, and more,” TikTok said in an official announcement via its blog.

The new partnership will also provide another way for TikTok to further work with major sporting leagues. This of course, will help to not only bring more users to the app, but will also keep existing ones engaged and hooked to the app.

For creators, it is another avenue to improve on their revenue earnings, which will be highly encouraging.

“Over the course of the partnership, TikTok and MLS will launch a new Club Creator Network, where TikTok creators will be paired with MLS Clubs to create exciting content during the regular season and off-season. Creators and MLS Clubs will work together to enhance the fan experience by offering unique access to their favorite MLS players and behind-the-scenes moments that can only be found on TikTok.”

TikTok users will also have access to MLS content and clips that will provide more ways for them to create their own MLS highlight videos and integrations, which will help to further promote the league.

“Throughout the season, fans can also search ‘MLS’ on TikTok and get access to the MLS Hub, featuring the newest content from MLS, its Clubs, and players – all in one place. From the Hub, fans can also access MLS’s website with more information about match schedules and scores.”

Soccer and other sporting content is very popular on TikTok as well as other social platforms, and the China-owned app may just have activated another avenue for increasing its userbase as well as revenue.

