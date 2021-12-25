TikTok outperformed Google and Facebook as the most visited website in 2021

Share the joy













The social media is no doubt the biggest gainer in terms of traffic when talking about the pandemic. Platforms like Zoom, Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and a host of others benefited big time. Now, Cloudflare has just published a report where it crowned TikTok as the top gainer in terms of visits.

The report means TikTok outperformed Google and Facebook in 2021. According to the new Cloudflare report, TikTok was the most visited domain in the outgoing year—dethroning Google to take the top spot.

“It was on February 17, 2021 that TikTok got the top spot for a day. Back in March, TikTok got a few more days and also in May, but it was after August 10, 2021, that TikTok took the lead on most days,” Cloudflare’s João Tomé and Sofia Cardita wrote in the blog post.

The report said Google took over as the top website a few times in October and November, but TikTok dominated on most days including Black Friday on Thanksgiving.

More than 1 billion users sign on to scroll TikTok monthly; many of them children and teenagers, the report adds. TikTok has today become a home to thousands of creators who daily earn a living.

In its inaugural forecast on TikTok’s global install base, eMarketer now known as Inside Intelligence, predicts that the Chinese-owned short video sharing app will clock 755.0 million monthly users in 2022. The forecast is on the heels of TikTok’s 2020 59 percent growth, and the 2021 40.8 percent growth.

In its 2022 forecast, Inside Intelligence estimates that Facebook will clock 2.1 billion monthly users, followed by Instagram with 1.28 billion users. TikTok according to the report, will hit 755 million monthly users; placing the app ahead of Snap and Twitter.

The forecast contradicts what we have had in the past with Sensor Tower and a couple of other data companies. The company has a slightly different set of calculations when it comes to arriving at these figures. For example, Inside Intelligence only counts users who log in at least once a month consistently over a calendar year period. With this, it can rid its data off fake accounts, which impacts the outcome of its estimates.

A couple of months ago, TikTok recorded a major milestone. The video-sharing app clocked than 1 billion monthly active users. This is remarkable considering many difficult challenges it has faced.

