TikTok officially adds passkey support for iOS

TikTok has finally launched its passkey support for iOS. Recall that Twitter user Ahmed Ghanem had earlier confirmed the arrival of the feature late in June, though TikTok did not officially confirm the story.

You can log into your TikTok account using Apple Touch or Face ID instead of entering a password. Passkeys are automatically generated with iCloud Keychain.

Using Passkeys is not only safe and secure, but it also offers you easy access to your account. It means you do not have to worry about memorizing passwords. You can securely log in from any device synced to your iCloud account.

Google and other major players have also embraced passkeys as a secure way of helping users log into their accounts. While no login method is without its weaknesses, passkeys seem to offer some comfort in a world where threats to privacy continue to be a big issue.

In October, PayPal launched passkey support for Apple device users in the US. According to the payment giant, PayPal account users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be able to sign in without using a password.

The passkey functionality is expected to be available on Android in due course, according to PayPal. Earlier in the month, Google released passkey support for Android and Chrome and is already gearing up to release the stable version, including an API for native Android apps, before the year runs out.

TikTok said it will start “rolling out passkeys for iOS in certain regions, starting with Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America beginning this month, and anticipate expanding in geographies and operating systems over time.”

You can enable a passkey by navigating to the app’s settings and selecting the new “Passkey” option. Then, follow a few steps and then select “continue” on the iOS system prompt to save a passkey.

So, how do passkeys work? Here is how TikTok explains it in a blog post:

“Passkey authentication works by using public-private key cryptography techniques. To log in, users initiate the key pairing by verifying their identity with their Apple Face or Touch ID. Apps using passkeys, including TikTok, cannot access or process any of the biometric data used in the authentication process on iOS devices, and all biometric authentication data remains on users’ devices.”

