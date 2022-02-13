TikTok offers tips on how to avoid romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Share the joy













Ahead of this year’s St Valentine’s Day, TikTok has shared some useful tips on how to avoid romance scams. This could not have come at a better time—romance scams are on the rise in the US and other countries.

Last year, losses from romance scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission [FTC] topped $304 million; representing an increase of 50 percent from the previous year. The stats are staggering, and require efforts from social media platforms to help create awareness.

Below are some of the safety tips shared by TikTok:

Take it slowly: TikTok advises that one should not be quick to profess affection and take conversations off apps. Scammers, according to TikTok, often try to draw in victims with love-filled texts, emails, or calls. A best practice is to vet your new heartthrob by asking questions, and pay attention to inconsistencies that may reveal your crush as an impostor.

Keep your funds (and personal information) to yourself: If you have never met in person, do not send or exchange money via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, and do not share personal details like bank account, home address, or other sensitive information.

Do not play games: Using tools like images.google.com can help conduct a reverse image search of someone’s online profile photo. If results show the same photo on another site but with a different name attached, a scammer may have stolen it. For sweet emails or text messages that sound too good to be true, copy and paste the text into a search engine to see if others have already encountered this potential fraudster.

Listen to your heart, follow your head: If something seems amiss, cut off all contact immediately.

“There are plenty of fish in the sea, but there are a lot of sharks out there too,” said Frank McKenna, Point Predictive Co-Founder and author of FrankonFraud. “If you meet someone online and they won’t video chat or meet in person – or especially if they ask you for money – those are all huge romance scam red flags. When in doubt, get a second opinion from someone you trust.”

It is thoughtful of TikTok to share these useful tips as they will go a long to way to help millions of people. You can share your thoughts on romance scams and how these tips can help you or someone you love to avoid them.

