TikTok now have more than 1 billion monthly active users

TikTok has just recorded a major milestone. The video-sharing app now has more than 1 billion monthly active users. This is remarkable considering many difficult challenges it has faced.

The 1 billion landmark is worth celebrating when you consider the app is no longer accessible in India. For the records, India banned TikTok in June 2020. India, which was until the ban one of TikTok’s biggest markets, was banned along with 58 other Chinese apps.

Citing reasons for the ban, the India’s Ministry of Information Technology said the apps “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

At the time, TikTok was being used by over 200 million people in India. The Chinese-owned app did all it could to have the ban reversed, but failed. Shortly after the ban, TikTok issued a statement:

“The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.”

The fact that it is now celebrating having more than 1 billion monthly active users on its platform is kudos to the owners. In a blog statement, the company said “We’re honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.”

Indeed, the app has been a home for all—including thousands of creators who come there to earn a living. TikTok though, is still a long way from where its goals; but it can at least be glad things are heading in the right direction.

Despite earning its right to pop champaigns and roll out the drums, its many trust issues remain. In the US, the Chinese-owned app still has a battle in its hands even with Trump out of the White House.

Outperforms YouTube in the US

TikTok is outperforming YouTube in average monthly watch time in the US. The ByteDance-owned app has emerged from all its troubles and is forging ahead as the social media app to beat.

About this time in 2020, TikTok overtook YouTube, which was the first sign that a new sheriff is in town. As of June 2021, the app’s user base watched over 24 hours of content every month, compared to 22 hours and 40 minutes on YouTube.

TikTok’s stats in the UK is even more scary for YouTube—with the short-form video sharing app outperforming YouTube in May 2020. For this year, users on the Chinese-owned app in the UK now watch almost 26 hours content per month compared to YouTube’s 16 hours.

