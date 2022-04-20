TikTok now has Interactive Add-Ons

Share the joy

TikTok has added a new way to improve engagement with in-stream ads. It has launched new Interactive Add-Ons to include interactive elements in video promotions.

For instance, the Interactive Add-Ons have engagement features to prompt users to act on your ad.

“Interactive Add-ons offer a unique way to entice engaged viewers with popups, stickers, and other visual elements. Viewers who have shared, liked, or commented on a TikTok brand video are 150% more likely to buy a product or service. Catching the eye of active consumers is made easier with these new creative enhancements,” says TikTok.

It seems misleading since the statement is based on current usage trends. For instance, the stat talks about people who are engaging with TikTok ads, and not those people you lure into interacting with the add-ons.

With the new triggers, you would think people who interact with common TikTok ads tend to buy more than those who engage. Still, it may be a good way to spark response and increase brand recall. It has interesting options to consider in TikTok marketing.

The Interactive Add-Ons have ‘Premium’ and ‘Standard’ add-ons categories. And it relates to your specific targets.

“Standard add-ons offer a way to reach lower-funnel marketing goals, like driving clicks and conversions. Premium add-ons offer a way to reach upper-funnel goals, like brand awareness and community building. Both offer you a unique chance to capture people’s attention in a format that resonates with them,” explains TikTok.

Not all have been rolled out to all advertisers yet. It has notes on TikTok’s help page to show these are still being tested and not available for all accounts yet.

As soon as they become available to you, it will have new options to consider in your TikTok marketing. and it includes interesting ad prompts to boost your response rates.

The true success of Interactive Add-Ons comes down to how you use them. And also on how you can tap on the right triggers or calls to action for your potential customers.

Learn more about the new TikTok Interactive Add-On ads here.

