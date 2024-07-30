TikTok launches Sound Search

Share the joy

TikTok has launched “Sound Search;” a new tool that allows you to search videos by humming or singing.

Sound Search, as per TechCrunch, is rolling out to a handful of users. This comes at the perfect time when loads of songs are trending on TikTok, which makes it difficult to track them.

When a user hums or sings a song, TikTok will show the tune and videos that use it.

Despite having the largest library of songs, YouTube does not provide a way to search for them by singing or humming. TikTok’s Sound Search allows you to hum or sing to search for a song, unlike Shazam that restricts your search to playing the real song.

You can access Sound Search by going to the search bar, clicking the microphone and picking “Sound Search.”

In other news, TikTok has applied to trademark the name “Genier” for its coming AI chatbot tool. The new tool, according to the report, would enable users to pose questions in-stream, and get immediate answers.

According to Semafor, TikTok filed to trademark the same “Genie” for an AI chatbot software that will simulate conversations, facilitate interactions, and communicate between humans and AI, among other things.

In a nutshell, TikTok is planning to make it more of a hub for all its AI functionalities. The chatbot will basically connect users to0 different elements within TikTok.

In other news, TikTok has launched a new initiative to help support beauty creators. The platform is partnering with Estée Lauder on a new program called “The Catalysts,” specifically with the objective of discovering new voices in the sector.

In a statement, TikTok said:

“Launching on Tuesday, June 25th, The Catalysts seeks to unearth the next big names in beauty, shining a spotlight on a new generation of beauty innovators. With TikTok’s help, and a global community of creators invited to apply, the programme will offer mentorship, financial and marketing support, and expert advice on how to build and scale a beauty business.”

The Catalyst is open to TikTok creators 21 and older, who will have the chance to submit ideas and business plans that are centered on skincare, body care, haircare, and fragrance. Creators, according to TikTok, will need to demonstrate capacity for creative storytelling via the app.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

