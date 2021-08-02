TikTok launches Re:Make, tributes classic ad

Share the joy













TikTok has launched a new Re:Make campaign. It will allow TikTokers to reimagine classic TV ad campaigns using their own takes. It will highlight user creativity and the possible strategies to use on the platform.

“Re:Make is a celebration of the iconic advertising campaigns that have shaped the industry and influenced culture – while also showcasing how TikTok has provided an entirely new way to captivate and persuade audiences. Staying true to our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, Re:Make by TikTok aims to inspire and educate brands and creative agencies on how to unleash their creativity on the platform,” says TikTok.

TikTok will partner with brands who have run classic ads. For instance, Snickers’ “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry”, Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like”, and Skittles’ ‘Touch’ ads.

TikTokers will be reinvigorated to create their own take on these ads. They will use the hashtag #TikTokReMake for this campaign. It keeps them engaged and brands can rethink on how creative strategies and trends can drive traffic for promotions.

TikTok notes that brands can contact them. They can learn more on how they to continue using them in future iterations of the Re:Make experience.

It may help you study what works on TikTok or not. Find some platform top influencers who may help with your creative lines. Also, you can get profile-raising value by riding on the trend.

Finally, it will help advertisers and promoters extend their grasp on how TikTok marketing works and how they can maximize it.

Check in on the #TikTokReMake hashtag. It will make you see what people think of in their creatives. These ideas will resonate with the TikTok community.

