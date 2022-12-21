TikTok launches new tool that brings more context to content recommended in For You feeds

Share the joy

TikTok has made available a new tool that allows you to understand why a particular video was recommended to you in your For You feed. The new feature which was announced on Tuesday, brings more context to content recommended in For You feed.

This is how it works: tap on the share panel and select the question mark icon called “Why this video.” From there, you can see reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.

Recommendations are often based on your interactions, including content you watch, like or share, comments you post or searches. The tool may inform you that you have been show a particular video because of the accounts you follow. TikTok said you may also be informed that you were shown a particular video because it was posted recently in your region or that the content is popular in your region.

“This feature is one of many ways we’re working to bring meaningful transparency to the people who use our platform, and builds on a number of steps we’ve taken towards that goal,” TikTok explained in a blog post. “Looking ahead, we’ll continue to expand this feature to bring more granularity and transparency to content recommendations.”

Still on TikTok, but in the US; ban on the use of the ByteDance-owned app has spread to more states.

State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia have now joined others in banning the use of the app in state-managed devices over concern that it could be used by China to track Americans and censor content.

Close to 19 US states have now either partially blocked access to TikTok or permanently done so in the last couple of weeks. Last week also, some members of Congress proposed a nationwide ban, joining India, a country that announced a ban on TikTok and tons of other Chinese apps.

Responding to the latest ban, TikTok reiterated a statement per Reuters saying the company was “disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States.”

Earlier in December, South Dakota announced that TikTok has been banned from government-owned devices in the state. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced the ban, describing the app as a threat to national security.

