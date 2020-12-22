TikTok launches new Small Business Resource Center to help SMBs

Image Credit: TikTok

TikTok has stepped up the game as regards its business offerings and ad options. The Chinese-owned video-sharing app has announced the launch of a new Small Business Resource Center. The resource center comes with a range of case studies, creative tools and explainers to help SMBs benefit from its app.

Per Social Media Today, TikTok explained said: “From success stories to creative tools and free webinars, it has everything you need to grow your small business on our platform.”

TikTok deserves a lot of kudos for bringing this up. Despite being through a lot of challenges as a result of scrutiny from different governments, it is good to know that the company still has good plans for small businesses.

So, if you own a business and hoping to get things working again as approach the new year, this is one opportunity you do not want to miss.

On Monday TikTok launched its own personalized annual recap feature called “Year on TikTok.” Year on TikTok is a video highlights reel that shows your top TikTok moments of 2020. The feature will include highlights of how long you have been on TikTok, the kind of videos you have watched the most, your favorite tracks and creative effects, metrics showing how often you commented and shared videos, and many more.

With Year on TikTok, you will be able to revisit some of your defining memories including your favorite tracks. Every personalized video highlights TikTok favorites from your 2020. It also shares a couple of top vibes based on the kind of content you enjoyed the most during the course of the year.

“Starting today, we’re giving you the opportunity to take a personal stroll down memory lane with our first “Year on TikTok” in-app feature, a special recap that highlights some of the TikTok moments that defined YOUR 2020 on TikTok,” TikTok wrote in a blog post.

That said, if you are new on the platform, and have not found a TikTok “vibe,” your Year on TikTok experience will feature some of the top videos from the “Year on TikTok: Top 100. “

You can dive into your Year on TikTok by tapping the icon on your “For You” feed or on the special Discover page banner. You will however, need to have the latest version of the app.