TikTok launches new reward program for creators

TikTok has launched a new program aimed at rewarding creators. Called Live Subscription, the program gives fans access to perks like a subscriber-only chat, creator-specific emotes, and badges that differentiate them from non-subscribers.

Videos from several creators have been posted in the page where the announcement was made a couple of days ago by TikTok. Creators have announced their interest in taking part in the program, while potential benefits to the followers were also publicized. For viewers, the biggest attraction remains custom stickers for livestream chats and the opportunity to take part in subscriber-only charts.

Twitch users will be familiar with a program like this; it bears similarity with the platform’s creator camp program where creators are rewarded. According to TechCrunch, the price of TikTok’s Live Subscriptions will be like what Twitch offers.

You will have to be 18 years and above to be able to offer or purchase a paid subscription, while creators can only offer subscriptions if they have at least 1,000 followers.

“Today we’re introducing LIVE Subscription, a monthly subscription on TikTok for people to show their appreciation for their favorite LIVE creators. LIVE Subscription will initially be available to invite-only creators this month and will then become available globally over the coming months.”

In 2021, TikTok added new ways for creators on its platform to make more money from the content they create. TikTok already allows creators to accept virtual gifts from fans during TikTok Live videos; but the new features allow creators to accept payments and gifts when they are not live. This will be made possible through the addition of Tips and Video Gifts.

TikTok also expanded access to its Creator Marketplace; a product that helps brands connect with creators for sponsored content and recommendation videos. Going forward, TikTok creators with at least 10,000 followers will have access to the TikTok Creator Marketplace. This means that can collaborate with brands on various opportunities that come their way.

TikTok also launched a tipping and video gifting feature that will allow creators to make money from their content. This will come in form of offering fans the opportunity to show their support for their favorite creators in new ways. With this, the short-form video platform is in a better position to compete with the likes of Instagram and YouTube. Of course, it is no secret that YouTube and Instagram offer creators in their platforms various opportunities to make money from their content.

