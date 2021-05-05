TikTok launches new promotions, ad tools for SMBs

TikTok has unveiled new promotions, ad features and educational sessions to mark National Small Business Week. It will help SMBs capitalize the platform. And it opens more opportunities for promotional short videos.

SMB Support

The key part of the new push is to help strengthen SMBs via the #SupportSmallBusiness hashtag.

“Throughout the month of May, the TikTok community can discover and show some love for their favorite small business using #SupportSmallBusiness. Business owners can also share their experience and give us a peek into their world. From packing orders and behind-the-scenes tutorials to business advice and motivation for the tough times, we are excited to see more business owners and their supporters interact with each other on TikTok,” explains TikTok.

The app maker says it has seen success stories from small businesses through viral clips. For instance, Arkansas-based Artesana Soaps thrived amid the pandemic for its TikTok presence.

@artesanasoaps

##Thank ##you. We would not still be here without you!! ❤️????❤️ ##artesanasoaps ##soap ##handmade ##asmr ##satisfying ##pandemic ##covid19 ##smallbusiness ##love

♬ Happiest Year – Jaymes Young

But not all businesses can create trending content. Promotions like #SupportSmallBusiness and #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt will help SMBs move in the right direction.

TikTok aims to open more opportunities to more businesses and improve their discovery via the app.

Ad Tools

When it comes to ad tools, TikTok has partnered with Nielsen to use the latter’s Designated Market Area (DMA) geotargeting for campaigns. It providers more focus through innovative breakdown.

“DMA geo-targeting provides businesses who want to reach customers and users in the United States with more granular location targeting options, tapping into more opportunities across enterprise, mid-market, and SMB businesses. DMA geo-targeting uses standardized geographic areas so businesses can share more relevant, interesting and impactful content with their customers in geo-targeted areas, saving them time and resources,” says TikTok.

The plan is location targeting with extra Nielsen insight. It will boost geographic data and will improve the accuracy of TikTok listings.

Business Club

Finally, TikTok has launched a TikTok for Business Club on Clubhouse. It host interviews with successful SMBs and share their stories to other businesses.

“The conversations will take place every Friday throughout May at 11:00 am EST, and they will give small business owners across the country the chance to learn how to get started on TikTok, find their communities and thrive. The first conversation, From Main Street to Mainstreaming will feature four small business owners: Marlene Robinson of Mrs. Robinson’s Tea in Kennett Square, PA, Tina Sapia of Sapia’s Barber Shop in Clearwater, FL, Javier Juarez of Jay’s Fresh Pressed Lemonade in Parlier, CA, and Glenn Poole of Izola’s Country Cooking in Hinesville, GA. We hope you can join the conversation,” says TikTok.

The platform wants to lift SMBs this month. You may want to reconsider your opportunities.