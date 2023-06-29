TikTok launches new in-app product showcase called Trendy Beat

Share the joy

It is not a bad thing to want to succeed at what you believe in. TikTok believes it has a future in shopping and eCommerce, and the company continues to explore new avenues.

In its latest eCommerce drive, the China-owned social app is launching a new product called Trendy Beat as reported by the Financial Times. Trendy Beat, according to the report, will display products made by TikTok.

According to FT, UK users have in recent weeks been seeing a new shopping feature within the TikTok app called Trendy Beat, which is a section offering items that have proven to be popular in terms of videos, such as tools to extract ear wax or brush off pet hair from clothing.

“All the items advertised are shipped from China, sold by a company registered in Singapore that’s owned by TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance,” according to filings and people familiar with the operations.”

The idea is to make TikTok as competitive as it can with popular fashion sites like Shein and Temu.

“[The Project] utilizes TikTok’s knowledge of items that are going viral on the app, allowing ByteDance to acquire or make those items itself, according to people with knowledge of the plan. The company then heavily promotes Trendy Beat products over rival sellers on TikTok, the people said as per FT. TikTok said the brand used a network of suppliers to produce items for its Trendy Beat offering.”

Credit: FT

TikTok, of course, has the capacity to compete favorably with other giants in the market considering its popularity. If TikTok could make a success of marketing and promoting products on its platform, then it could convince the western world to look towards its direction, which until now has been an uphill task.

A couple of months ago, AdAge reported that TikTok was quietly testing a new in-app shopping feature. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations as most social media apps expected. This has not really deterred TikTok, and will now see how things can probably be done differently.

The in-app test, according to AdAge, is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US now have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on the profiles.

Among brands currently in the beta are, according to the report; Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

