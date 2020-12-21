TikTok launches its own personalized recap feature called “Year on TikTok”

Image Credit: TikTok

TikTok on Monday launched its own personalized annual recap feature called “Year on TikTok.” Year on TikTok is a video highlights reel that shows your top TikTok moments of 2020. The feature will include highlights of how long you have been on TikTok, the kind of videos you have watched the most, your favorite tracks and creative effects, metrics showing how often you commented and shared videos, and many more.

“Starting today, we’re giving you the opportunity to take a personal stroll down memory lane with our first “Year on TikTok” in-app feature, a special recap that highlights some of the TikTok moments that defined YOUR 2020 on TikTok,” TikTok wrote in a blog post.

With Year on TikTok, you will be able to revisit some of your defining memories including your favorite tracks. Every personalized video highlights TikTok favorites from your 2020. It also shares a couple of top vibes based on the kind of content you enjoyed the most during the course of the year.

That said, if you are new on the platform, and have not found a TikTok “vibe,” your Year on TikTok experience will feature some of the top videos from the “Year on TikTok: Top 100. “

You can dive into your Year on TikTok by tapping the icon on your “For You” feed or on the special Discover page banner. You will however, need to have the latest version of the app.

What a year TikTok has had—it has been a mixed one for the Chinese-owned app. The app not only gained millions of users in different regions including the US, it also fought a lot of battles.

The Chinese-owned app was given up to December 4 to conclude a deal with a potential buyer believed to be Oracle, but nothing was heard after the deadline came and went. However, Bloomberg and Reuters both reported that TikTok and the government are currently locked in discussion.

Reuters, in its own version of the report, wrote that the Trump administration has opted not to grant TikTok an extension. That said, talks between the government and the video-sharing app are ongoing, two sources familiar with the matter said per Reuters. The decision not to grant another extension was personally taken by Trump; a decision that was taken at a meeting of senior US officials.

In September, President Donald Trump gave his approval to keeping TikTok in the US. This would also mean that the president does not have any issues with Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned short-clip app. This came less than one day before a de facto ban threatened by the president back in August was to take effect. “I have given the deal my blessing,” Trump said to reporters per The Verge. “I approved the deal in concept.”