TikTok launches its first-ever lidar-powered AR effect

TikTok has become the second social media platform to announce the launch of the lidar-powered AR effect. Apple announced the iPhone 12 Pro’s LiDAR Scanner in 2020. The effect which features an AR ball, was announced by the video-sharing social media company via its Twitter page.

“To ring in 2021 we released our first AR effect on the new iPhone 12 Pro, using LiDAR technology which allows us to create effects that interact with your environment – visually bridging the digital and physical worlds. We’re excited to develop more innovative effects in 2021!”

LiDAR was introduced on the new flagship 5G iPhone models, the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max sometime last year. With the LiDAR technology, the iPhone will be better understand the world around you. This is done by measuring how long it takes for light to reach an object in the space and reflect back.

According to TikTok, the AR effect has the ability to visually bridge the digital and physical worlds. This is all thanks to how the AR effects interact with your environment. TikTok’s lidar-powered AR effect has now rolled out globally, but a few countries may still have to wait much longer to experience it.

A couple of months ago, TikTok launched a new editing feature called Stitch. Stitch is a new feature that lets engage with the world of content made and shared every day within the app.

With Stitch, you can clip and integrate scenes from another TikTok user’s video into your own. Just like Duet, this new editing feature helps you to reinterpret and add another user’s content, building on their stories, tutorials, recipes, math lessons, and many more.

You can decide in your settings whether or not other TikTok users can Stitch your content. This option can be accessed on the Privacy and Safety page under ‘Settings and Privacy,’ where you will be able to enable or disable Stitch for all videos. You also have the option to toggle for each individual video uploaded. Every video made with the new feature attributes the original creator in the new video’s caption, and the caption attributes links directly to the original, clipped video.

