TikTok launches For You House in the UK

To push its market presence and influence, TikTok has launched a popup store in the UK. The For You House allows fans to intermingle with stars on the platform. They can also get tips, advices, and insights to create video content in several staged settings.

The building occupies 4,000 square feet of space in a west London shopping center. The For You House will promote and host creator education, and meet and greets with top TikTok stars.

“Influencers including British teenager Kyle Thomas, comedian Ehiz Ufuah, chef Poppy O’Toole and freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch and Ben Black, will offer £5 ($US6.95) sessions explaining how to make content for TikTok. Sessions will also be available for parents to learn how to keep teenagers safe on the platform,” reports The Guardian.

The design includes themed rooms and set-ups. It even houses a garden, a kitchen, and a dressing room.

The different settings will help TikTok users during the sessions. It highlights the ways TikTok videos can promote niche interests.

YouTube has presented popup spaces several times. One of those included an Experiential House in New York in 2019.

Things have changed since the pandemic rocked the world. TikTok seems to want to adapt to the revival of in-store shopping. With vaccine rollouts happening worldwide, the popup spaces maximize the social channel’s branding and connect with aspiring platform stars in person.

Part of the plan

The setup is the idea of shopping mall owner Westfield. It wants to draw more people back to the stores. And TikTok is the best partner to lure younger audiences back into its facility.

According to Campaign, creators can book slots for any For You House rooms. They can film content, and be offered with free TikTok merchandise.

Amid the rise of competition, TikTok still leads the app download lists. It has posted strong growth figures worldwide amid the pandemic. It means TikTok may see a go-slow in use once people can return to their normal lives. Still, its popularity is so well-placed that it can continue to capitalize on its market position. Then, it can turn into a mainstay in the social media arena.

Spaces like this improves the TikTok branding and community efforts, including its sponsorship of sporting events and other functions. And it has become a well-recognized, established brand in a short time.

The For You House popup store opens July 22. It will be open to visitors for two weeks.

