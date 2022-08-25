TikTok launches Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals

Share the joy

Student preparations for the school year are underway. With that in mind, TikTok has launched a new awareness campaign with its Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals.

The campaign teaches young people about the risks of online communication. And it expanded its work on cybersecurity careers for minorities and underrepresented communities.

TikTok has teamed up with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) for its new, interactive Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals.

The toolkit has links to apps and educational resources on cybersecurity. It encourages people to have a proactive mindset in monitoring potential threats.

The GCA highlights a few important security tools to add to your toolbox.

TikTok has published a one-page overview for students to improve their online security.

The platform has also raised awareness of cybersecurity jobs. It focuses on the need for more diverse representation in the industry.

“We believe it’s important to help bring representation into the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. With over 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs unfilled across the fast-growing cybersecurity sector, TikTok is championing a new #SeeYourselfinCyber initiative from the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA),” explains TikTok.

The program connects more people from underrepresented communities or minorities to jobs in cybersecurity. It wants to represent and resonate with all user groups.

TikTok is building more ties with the cybersecurity industry. The goal is to make itself look good to US security officials and reduce concerns about its data gathering processes.

The company has allowed its US data hosting partner Oracle to review its algorithms and content moderation models regularly. This ensures that Chinese authorities are not manipulating its data.

Axios reports that TikTok will submit its algorithms for assessment by Oracle to ensure that outcomes are in line with expectations and that the models have not been manipulated in any way.

With its recent cybersecurity initiatives, including the Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals, it could soften the US government’s stance on TikTok. And it also promotes cybersecurity jobs for all.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

