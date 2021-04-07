TikTok launches a new Video Editor tool

Image Credit: TikTok

TikTok has launched a new video editor tool that is designed to help marketers create more efficient videos for their channels.

“TikTok Video Editor is an online smart editor that gives advertisers access to a suite of TikTok-style editing features. It allows you to quickly and accurately produce native-feeling content with TikTok-style elements, including popular music, fonts, colors and more. You can easily add custom subtitles, crop assets, and cut scenes exactly how you want in moments,” TikTok said in an official statement announcing the new tool.

To access the new tool, go to the ‘Create a Video’ menu in the TikTok Ads Manager or from the Ad Creation menu when setting up a campaign. You can do this either from the content you have already uploaded to TikTok or the ones on your PC. From there you can easily drag the video you have chosen into the playback display to start editing.

You will also be able to add music by either uploading your own or choosing from a library of copyrighted music. You will also be to overlay text to your clip.

You can do a couple of more editing on your video before uploading it. You can remove objects, split and change the volume, and even crop the video to size.

“Don’t worry if your assets don’t fit – you can easily adjust them to 9:16, 1:1 or 16:9 aspect ratio using the cropping tool. You can also select the aspect ratio of the final output from the dropdown below the preview screen.”

Last month, TikTok launched a new feature that helps creators to engage with their viewers. The new Q&A feature will enable creators to designate their comments as Q&A questions, and also respond to questions either with text comments or video replies. They [creators] will also be able to add Q&A profile link to their bios among a couple of other things they can also do.

Q&A features have also been added to LIVE, which gives creators the ability to quickly see Q&A questions in their stream chats from a separate panel. The newly added feature is available to users with Creator Accounts.

To activate Q&A on your creators account, simply go to your settings and privacy page, select Creator, tap Q&A and hit the “Turn on Q&A” button to activate the future. To switch to a Creator Account, select “Manage account” in your settings and choose the “Switch to Creator Account” option. Make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of TikTok to enjoy all that’s new with Q&A.