TikTok launches a new version of its “borderline suggestive model” to help identify sexually explicit content

Everyone wants to be safe when engaging in some form of online social activities. With TikTok, there is no gain saying how important it is to stay safe. While Americans continue to express doubts about the safety and privacy of its citizens on the platform, TikTok continues to launch some safety measures to improve what you see online.

The China-owned app has just launched a new version of its “borderline suggestive model” to help identify sexually explicit content. According to a statement on the company’s blog, its priority has always been to make everyone “feel safe” while using its platform.

“We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable when they spend time on TikTok. We’ve always had strict policies prohibiting nudity, sexual activity, and sexually explicit content, including content that directs to adult websites or apps. Over 40,000 dedicated trust and safety professionals work to develop and enforce these policies and build processes and technologies to detect, remove or restrict violative content at scale,” TikTok said in a blog post.

A TikTok spokesperson said the new mode is now better able to detect so-called “borderline content,” videos that do not explicitly break the company’s rules, but may not be suitable for younger users on its platform.

Lately, TikTok made available a new tool that allows you to understand why a particular video was recommended to you in your For You feed. The new feature which was announced a couple of weeks ago, brings more context to content recommended in For You feed.

This is how it works: tap on the share panel and select the question mark icon called “Why this video.” From there, you can see reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.

Recommendations are often based on your interactions, including content you watch, like or share, comments you post or searches. The tool may inform you that you have been show a particular video because of the accounts you follow.

TikTok said you may also be informed that you were shown a particular video because it was posted recently in your region or that the content is popular in your region.

