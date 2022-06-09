TikTok launches a new Trend Discovery Tool

Share the joy

TikTok has pushed out a new tool that could be of significant help to all creators. The tool has been added to the app’s Creative Center Platform to help you understand latest trends, and shifts in TikTok.

TikTok’s Creative Center Platform provides data on trending songs, hashtags, key influencers, regional performance stats, and many more. The new discovery tool as described in a screenshot shared by social media commentator Matt Navarra, provides research value that enables marketers to dig deeper into top trends on TikTok.

When you tap on the ‘See analytics’ prompt next to any song in the list, you will get a chart mapping out the popularity of the track over time. You will also get demographic insights as to which users are engaging with the song, and their related interests.

✨ TikTok has launched a NEW Trends Discovery tool 📈



A new tool to discover the hottest hashtags, sounds, creators, and videos on TikTok pic.twitter.com/Xv94xcTKH2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 3, 2022

As a marketer who wants to get useful data to help you plan, the Trend Discovery tool also gives you access to trending hashtags, as well as the listings displaying popularity by region. The tool also gives you access to how each trend is performing in different parts of the world; this helps your marketing drive. Interestingly, you will also be served with stats of top creators aligned with each trend.

In its inaugural forecast on TikTok’s global install base, eMarketer now known as Inside Intelligence, predicted that the Chinese-owned short video sharing app will clock 755.0 million monthly users in 2022. The forecast is on the heels of TikTok’s 2020 59 percent growth, and the 2021 40.8 percent growth.

In its 2022 forecast, Inside Intelligence estimates that Facebook will clock 2.1 billion monthly users, followed by Instagram with 1.28 billion users. TikTok according to the report, will hit 755 million monthly users; placing the app ahead of Snap and Twitter.

The forecast contradicts what we have had in the past with Sensor Tower and a couple of other data companies. The company has a slightly different set of calculations when it comes to arriving at these figures.

For example, Inside Intelligence only counts users who log in at least once a month consistently over a calendar year period. With this, it can rid its data off fake accounts, which impacts the outcome of its estimates.

“The rise of TikTok is especially challenging for Snapchat, with which it competes head-to-head for the youth audience,” remarked Insider Intelligence principal analyst, Debra Aho Williamson. “Although TikTok does not share much similarity to Twitter, its massive size relative to the more-established platform is a clear reflection of the addictive nature of TikTok’s content,” she said.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

