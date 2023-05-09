TikTok launches a new “TikTok World Hub” to support brands

Share the joy

TikTok has launched a new “TikTok World Hub” designed to help brands learn how to connect with audiences and get discovered.

The hub features four main topics including branding, commerce, performance and creative. Brands now have access to different topics including videos with TikTok product leaders and product roadmaps to help educate brands on TikTok advertising.

The Chinese-owned company has also compiled the complete suits of advertising products in the hub to help marketers find the tools they need to reach the full potential of their content and ads.

Below is a statement from Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing, TikTok:

“TikTok is entertainment that drives impact, and brands continue to find unmatched opportunities on our platform. Marketers have shifted from asking ‘why’ they should be on TikTok to wanting to know ‘how’ they can dive in. This is why we built the TikTok World Hub to empower marketers with the tools they need to drive full funnel business results all while building meaningful connections with the incredibly diverse TikTok community. We’re excited to showcase how we continue to build our products and solutions to meet the growing demand of our advertising partners as we strive to be the most secure platform for our community and marketers.”

The company also launched “TikTok Fundamentals;” an actionable framework to help brands get the most of their advertising on TikTok. The fundamentals, according to TikTok, cover practical tips for marketing campaigns to the next levels.

Amidst threats of ban from states and organizations, TikTok continues to meet expectations of businesses and individuals; and the launch of its TikTok World Hub will no doubt impress brands.

A couple of weeks ago, a new research revealed that the number of children using TikTok and Snapchat rose in 2022 in Britain. The report, according to Reuters, showed that around half of those aged between 3 and 17 use both apps. The figure was collected as part of Ofcom’s annual survey of children’s and parents’ online attitudes showed.

The study found a slight increase in TikTok’s and Snapchat’s popularity in 2022, with TikTok now being used by 53 percent of children [up from 50 percent], and Snapchat by 46 percent [up from 42 percent].

