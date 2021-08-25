TikTok is working on an AR effects studio

Share the joy













The latest tool to emerge from TikTok’s efforts is a new AR effects studio. It allows creators to make effects for TikTok, providing new creatives and interactive user options.

TikTok is launching an Effects Studio in beta



The tweet above shows social media expert Matt Navarra (via Sam Schmir), how it looks like.

Only a few developers will have access to the new Effects House initially.

TechCrunch reports that the AR effects studio started earlier this month. Currently in its beta phase, the tool is not yet open for general access.

Eventually, TikTok will roll out Effects House to all creators. And like the Facebook Spark AR platform and Snapchat Lens Studio, it enables people to create original visual effects. It capitalizes on TikTok’s AR functions to build new in-app user experiences.

By releasing the tools and providing access to more creators, TikTok gives you more opportunities for the next viral trend. This will convince more users and creators to join the app.

Restricting the creative options to internal teams limits general development. So, TikTok wants to give you a more comprehensive tool for creators.

With it, you can monetize the work. And you will rely more on TikTok. This is a key step in reinforcing connections.

AR effects creation can help increase in-app engagement.

In September last year, Facebook said over 400,000 AR creators published over 1.2 million effects on Facebook and Instagram via Spark. Many of the effects reached over one billion views.

Snapchat says over 200,000 creators have made over two million Lenses in Lens Studio. And this drove high engagement in the app.

With a high number of creators and massive engagement rates from Facebook and Snapchat, TikTok is right to follow suit. It’s high time that it copies features from its rivals, rather than the one always being copied.

This is opening new opportunities to create new user experiences. And it keeps TikTok users in-app for longer periods.

TikTok is working day and night to expand its platform and tools. It wants to capitalize every opportunity it gets, and to set its place as a key platform in social media.

