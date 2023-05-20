TikTok is working on a new way to repost videos from the comment box

Share the joy

TikTok is reportedly testing a new way to repost videos via the comment box. This will probably make it easier and faster when reposting a video to your timeline.

The feature was spotted by social media marketer and expert @ahmedghanem on Twitter, and was retweeted by popular social media commentator Matt Navara.

Not a major test actually, but one that could potentially speed up the process of reposting videos on TikTok. If or when this will be released remains unknown, but it would not be a bad addition.

#TikTok is testing new way to repost videos from comments box pic.twitter.com/Nmvh5FwsNM — Ahmed Ghanem (@ahmedghanem) May 19, 2023

A couple of weeks ago, TikTok launched a new “TikTok World Hub” designed to help brands learn how to connect with audiences and get discovered.

The hub features four main topics including branding, commerce, performance and creative. Brands now have access to different topics including videos with TikTok product leaders and product roadmaps to help educate brands on TikTok advertising.

The Chinese-owned company has also compiled the complete suits of advertising products in the hub to help marketers find the tools they need to reach the full potential of their content and ads.

The company also launched “TikTok Fundamentals;” an actionable framework to help brands get the most of their advertising on TikTok. The fundamentals, according to TikTok, cover practical tips for marketing campaigns to the next levels.

Amidst threats of ban from states and organizations, TikTok continues to meet expectations of businesses and individuals; and the launch of its TikTok World Hub will no doubt impress brands.

In April, a new research revealed that the number of children using TikTok and Snapchat rose in 2022 in Britain. The report, according to Reuters, showed that around half of those aged between 3 and 17 use both apps. The figure was collected as part of Ofcom’s annual survey of children’s and parents’ online attitudes showed.

The study found a slight increase in TikTok’s and Snapchat’s popularity in 2022, with TikTok now being used by 53 percent of children [up from 50 percent], and Snapchat by 46 percent [up from 42 percent].

