TikTok is working on a collaboration feature for posts

Has the table really turned? Now, it seems TikTok is the app copying features from Instagram! TikTok is reportedly testing a new collaboration feature within the app.

According to a screenshot shared by Radu Onescu, the new feature will enable you to tag collaborators on a post, which will then link their profiles to your post.

Creators, according to The SpAndroid, will be able to do the following with the new collaboration feature:

As a creator, you will be able to invite up to five other creators to make a collaboration post

You will be asked to approve collaborator listings, as well as have the right to decline those you do not want to be included on

You will also be able to remove yourself as collaborator retrospectively

Collaborator posts will appear on the creator and collaborator profiles, though only the creator will be able to edit the post

You will be able to invite people to collaborate on a post up to four times each month

This could be an important addition to TikTok. It will provide another way to engage with a targeted audience, and increase your reach within the app.

There has been no official word about the new feature from TikTok. That said, a collaboration feature would not be a bad idea in the end.

In 2023, TikTok rolled out a text-based update in addition to videos and series of photos. The update means users can post texts the same way Instagram users do.

The world is embracing texts these days, and TikTok seems to be the latest to join the train. Users can add a background color, edit how text appears, and add music and stickers to their posts. As expected, post have a 1,000-character limit and are open to everyone.

As Bluesky, Mastodon and Threads try to compete with Twitter, TikTok could offer a different kind of competition with its latest feature.

Creating a text is quite simple, and here is how TikTok explained it:

“When you access the Camera page, you’ll be able to choose from three options: photo, video, and text. By selecting text, you’ll be directed to the text creation page, where you can type out the content of your post.”

