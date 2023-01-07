TikTok is testing new sleep reminders with options to set up alerts

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

TikTok users spend loads of hours while on the app; this has been a source of concern for most people. To address this, TikTok is now testing new sleep reminders that include the option to set up alerts when it is bedtime and to mute notifications during the recommended seven hours of sleep.

The test was confirmed to TechCrunch by TikTok, which is currently only accessible to a handful of select users across the world.

According to a screenshot shared by Watchful.ai, a product intelligence company, the new feature appears under the “screen time” settings in the app. Those who are part of the test will see a new “sleep reminders” option. The company says the sleep reminders will help you “sleep reminders” option. The app says sleep reminders will help you “know if you reach your sleep time on TikTok to help you get to bed when you want to.”

After selecting a sleep time, you will then be reminded to close the app when the clock reaches that time. The app will also mute push notifications for seven hours after your sleep time to help you avoid distractions.

In other news, TikTok says it is expanding its audience controls feature. The features give creators on the platform the ability to restrict their video to adult viewers. Prior to this update, the controls feature was only available for TikTok Live.

The feature works similarly to the adult-only livestreams on TikTok; the 18+ restriction setting for video is not a way for creators to display adult content, as the content is still subject to TikTok’s policies. The feature from TikTok’s point of view is to help creators prevent minors from coming across content targeted at adult audience.

Recall that TikTok had said it wanted to start identifying which content is appropriate for younger and older teens versus adults. The company then said it was already working on a system that will help in identifying and restricting certain types of content from being accessed by minors and that it would start asking creators to specify when their content is more appropriate for an adult audience. The expansion, all but confirms what the company said earlier.

Meanwhile, TikTok has just launched a new version of its “borderline suggestive model” to help identify sexually explicit content. According to a statement on the company’s blog, its priority has always been to make everyone “feel safe” while using its platform.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

