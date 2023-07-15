TikTok is testing new Shop Feed with a handful of users

Share the joy

Credit: Matt Navarra

TikTok is testing a new Shop Feed feature as it continues to experiment with new ways to integrate shopping into the app. The new test involves a new ‘Shop’ tab, which is swipeable from the main screen and is appearing for some users.

Reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra posted information about the new test via his Twitter page. According to the screenshot posted by Matt, some users are now seeing a third ‘Shop’ tab in the app, alongside the usual ‘Following and ‘For You.’

New! TikTok has added a ‘Shop’ feed 🛍️



This is alongside the regular ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds pic.twitter.com/tbHmD0ZqcQ — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 13, 2023

A couple of months ago, TikTok started testing an in-app shopping feature. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations, as most social media apps expected.

The in-app test is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on their profiles.

Among brands currently in beta are, according to the report, Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos, and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

The in-stream shopping flow includes a shop overview and a direct purchase flow, all within the TikTok app. This is unlike the regular TikTok shop process, which reverts you back to the retailer’s website to convert.

TikTok added a new “Order Center” button to users’ profiles last August. TikTok is just one of several social media platforms embracing e-commerce, and the new Order Center button goes to show how far the company has gone. An order button can only mean one thing—you can place an order online while using TikTok.

Closely related to the addition is the recent integration with Ticketmaster. TikTok announced it had reached an agreement with Ticketmaster that enables artists to sell their event tickets within the TikTok app. With the new integration, performers can now easily reach more fans directly within the TikTok app.

The partnership with Ticketmaster makes a lot of sense—recall that Insider reported last week that TikTok parent company ByteDance had filed a trademark for TikTok Music. The filing describes the upcoming platform as one that would allow users to purchase, play, share, and download music.

Creators interested in advertising their upcoming shows can do so by adding event links directly to their TikTok videos. The link, which appears above the creator’s username on a video, will open an in-app browser where users can purchase tickets to the event.

