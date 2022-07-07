TikTok is testing new livestream restriction setting for users below 18

Share the joy

TikTok users below the age of 18 years could soon have restricted access to livestream on the platform. The company is testing as a new setting that lets users restrict their livestreams to viewers below 18 years of age.

TikTok has already confirmed the test to TechCrunch; and is currently only available to a limited number of users.

A screenshot shared by Watchful.ai, a product intelligence company, show that testers can now navigate to their settings to toggle the “mature themes” button to restrict their LIVE to adults. According to the screenshot, “only viewers 18 and above can see your LIVE” if your turn it on.

Once the setting has been turned on, TikTok will notify you that LIVE videos tagged 18+ will be removed if they violate its community guidelines that include policies on nudity, violence, and sexual activity.

Perhaps, it is important to state that the new restriction setting is not an indication that TikTok has relaxed rules that have to do with posting explicit content on its platform. The company instead, is adding a new way to help creators restrict who can access some content when they go LIVE.

“We’ve heard directly from our creators that they sometimes have a desire to only reach a specific older audience. So, as an example, maybe they’re creating a comedy that has adult humor, or offering kind of boring workplace tips that are relevant only to adults. Or maybe they’re talking about very difficult life experiences,” explained Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok’s U.S. head of Issue Policy, in a briefing with reporters last February. “So given those varieties of topics, we’re testing ways to help better empower creators to reach the intended audience for their specific content.”

In related news, TikTok is adding a new in-app screen time control feature to remind users how much time they are spending in the app. The new time control feature will closely track how long you are spending in the app.

The new dashboard will show stats like how much time you spend on TikTok, when you use the app most and how often you open it. You will also be able to set screen time limits for how long you use TikTok in a single sitting.

Prior to this update, the app offered screen time controls that time out after a designated daily limit. The new setting, however, allows you to for example, opt to have the app remind you to “take a break” if you have had it open for an extended period.

