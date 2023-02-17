TikTok is testing in-app shopping

Share the joy

Image Credit: AdAge

TikTok wants to add in-app shopping, and is quietly testing the feature, according to AdAge. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations as most social media apps expected. This has not really deterred TikTok, and will now see how things can probably be done differently.

The in-app test, according to AdAge, is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US now have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on the profiles.

Among brands currently in the beta are, according to the report; Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

From the example on the screen above, the in-stream shopping flow includes a shop overview and a direct purchase flow, all within the TikTok app. This is unlike the regular TikTok shop process that reverts you back to the retailers website to convert.

TikTok added a new “Order Center” button to users’ profile last August. TikTok is just one of several social media platforms embracing ecommerce, and the new Order Center button goes to show how far the company has gone. An order button can only mean one thing—you can place an order online while using TikTok.

Closely related to the addition is the recent integration with Ticketmaster. TikTok announced it has reached an agreement with Ticketmaster that enables artists sell their event tickets within the TikTok app. With the new integration, performers can now easily reach more fans directly within the TikTok app.

The partnership with Ticketmaster makes a lot of sense—recall that Insider had reported last week that TikTok parent company ByteDance, had filed a trademark for TikTok Music. The filing describes the upcoming platform as one that would allow users to purchase, play, share, and download music.

Only “select” creators will have access to the feature when launched. The report, however, adds that the feature will expand to more users over time. Among early birds to have already started using the feature within the TikTok app include Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, and the WWE.

Creators interested in advertising their upcoming shows can do so by adding event links directly to their TikTok videos. The link, which appears above the creator’s username on a video, will open an in-app browser where users can purchase tickets to the event.

