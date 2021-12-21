TikTok is testing a “repost” feature

Share the joy













Image Credit: BBC

TikTok is testing a new feature that will let you repost short videos. The test offers hope to users who have never had the chance to repost viral videos on the platform. With the new feature however, you will have access to share TikTok videos on your profile.

According to social media commentator Matt Navarra, some users have started noticing the new feature. The feature which is still in its early stage of development, only appears to your followers, and not on your profile.

Since the “repost” feature is still being tested, a few changes could still be made before official release. As a matter of fact, the button could eventually be discarded.

The button however, shows that TikTok recognizes the fact that some users may wish to repost some viral videos on the platform. It is not clear what TikTok is up to at this time—the feature is either available to a handful of users as a test, or is gradually being rolled out.

A repost button could solve a couple of issues including copyright infringements on the platform. Usually, users would download an interesting video before posting them on the platform—a situation that sometimes led to copyright issues.

In other news, TikTok is venturing into restaurant business. The social media giant is launching delivery-only restaurants across the US in March.

The Chinese-owned short video sharing platform is teaming up with Virtual Dining Concept to deliver viral foods across cities in the US. TikTok is seeing a lot of views for food and recipe-related content—racking up millions of views.

With more than 1 billion people using TikTok worldwide, it is easy to understand why the Chinese-owned company is venturing into the restaurant business. Per Bloomberg, the co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts Robert Earl says about 300 TikTok restaurants are planned across the country for the launch. The partnership is expected to birth more than 1,000 of such restaurants by the end of 2022.

Earl, whose company has a successful business partnership with MrBeast Burger, says he foresees a repeat of similar success with its new partnership with TikTok. “Look, you have a platform with a billion viewers monthly who are constantly engaged, as the numbers show,” says Earl. “It’s the first time there’s a brand like this out there—an audience of hundreds of millions of people.”

