TikTok is testing a new Visual Search element

Image Credit: AdWeek

TikTok is trialing a new Visual Search element to make in-stream shopping a success. The new visual product discovery feature will enable users to take a photo of an item, and then find similar matches in TikTok Shop listings, according to AdWeek.

Similar feature is being used by Pinterest, Google and Bing; and Meta too began testing visual search on Instagram Shop sometime in 2021. The new TikTok visual search option is being tested at select markets outside the US. It would work in similar way as image search on Google, or Pinterest’s Lens tool.

A couple of months ago, TikTok began testing a new in-app shopping feature. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations as most social media apps expected. This has not really deterred TikTok, and will now see how things can probably be done differently.

The in-app test, according to AdAge, is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US now have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on the profiles.

Among brands currently in the beta are, according to the report; Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

The in-stream shopping flow includes a shop overview and a direct purchase flow, all within the TikTok app. This is unlike the regular TikTok shop process that reverts you back to the retailers website to convert.

TikTok added a new “Order Center” button to users’ profile last August. TikTok is just one of several social media platforms embracing ecommerce, and the new Order Center button goes to show how far the company has gone. An order button can only mean one thing—you can place an order online while using TikTok.

Closely related to the addition is the recent integration with Ticketmaster. TikTok announced it has reached an agreement with Ticketmaster that enables artists sell their event tickets within the TikTok app. With the new integration, performers can now easily reach more fans directly within the TikTok app.

The partnership with Ticketmaster makes a lot of sense—recall that Insider had reported last week that TikTok parent company ByteDance, had filed a trademark for TikTok Music. The filing describes the upcoming platform as one that would allow users to purchase, play, share, and download music.

