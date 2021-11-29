TikTok is testing a new business registration feature

Share the joy













TikTok is testing a new Business Registration option. This test further confirms the company’s push into ecommerce. The Business Registration feature will allow brands to list their business category on their profile.

A screenshot showing the new feature was shared by social media commentator Matt Navarra on his Twitter page. In the screenshot, some TikTok business profile managers can now access the new business registration option in their Business Suite settings.

The new business registration feature is different from a verification badge. It provides an extra layer of assurance about your business identity. Registering your business through this new process enables you to display your business category on your TikTok profile. This also gives TikTok another opportunity to gather data about business owners. The process of registration requires businesses to provide various company details.

Everyone wants a piece of the cake when it comes to e-commerce, and TikTok could be the latest to venture into a field that offers so much merchants and buyers. Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest are far ahead in terms of connecting buyers and sellers, but TikTok could offer an even bigger opportunity to users.

A survey carried out a couple of months ago showed that TikTok is one of the most attractive options for brands. The survey which was carried out by Adweek, showed that the Chinese-owned short video sharing platform is fast “becoming a significant source of sales for brands.”

According to the outcome of the survey, 15 percent of all adults and 36 percent of Gen Z have made purchases based on TikTok. 49 percent pf TikTok users according to the survey have bought a product after seeing it advertised, promoted, or reviewed at least once on the platform.

As social media companies increasingly make their presence felt in the ecommerce sphere, TikTok’s rise could be encourage competition. For the records, TikTok has not been around for a long time compared to Facebook and Instagram; yet brands find it attractive to take their products to the platform.

In December 2021, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app announced the launch of a new Small Business Resource Center. The resource center comes with a range of case studies, creative tools and explainers to help SMBs benefit from its app.

TikTok deserves a lot of kudos for bringing this up. Despite being through a lot of challenges as a result of scrutiny from different governments, it is good to know that the company still has good plans for small businesses.

“From success stories to creative tools and free webinars, it has everything you need to grow your small business on our platform,” the Chinese-owned app said in a statement.

