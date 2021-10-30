TikTok is Rolling Out a Tipping Feature to Some Creators

Share the joy













Users can tip content creators at any time.

TikTok is rolling out a Tips feature to some creators



h/t jera.bean https://t.co/fmrfuxdkrG pic.twitter.com/hufl2qopk2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 27, 2021

In-App Tipping Feature on TikTok

TikTok is currently testing its new in-app tipping feature that lets creators accept money from their fans outside Live Streams, where tipping is already supported. For the time being, the said feature is limited to a few creators.

Jera Bean spotted the feature first and she posted a video to highlight the feature. Matt Navarra tweeted it.

Requirements

But not all creators can test the feature. If you wish to try it now, you need to have at least 100K followers. Furthermore, your account must be in good standing. If you meet these criteria, you can submit your application. Once approved, you can activate the feature.

When your account has been approved, you can see a Tips button on your profile. Your followers can use the button to send you direct payments.

The tips you receive will be paid directly to your account and the platform won’t be taking a cut. However, it’s still vague whether or not the company will take a portion of the tip in the future. But it seems likely that it will take a cut.

TikTok stated that the platform is always looking into many ways to offer value to its community and boost the TikTok experience.

The new tipping feature is the latest move of the company to monetization and how to help creators to earn a living through TikTok.

Last year, TikTok announced its $200 million funds to help US creators in supplementing their earnings. The TikTok Creator fund is available for TikTok creators 18 years or older. But creators must meet the community guidelines.

The company is also helping creators forge a partnership with brands and sponsorship deals. And through live-streaming, creators can accept money or tips.

TikTok is always finding ways to ensure its creators are well-compensated. With its monetization efforts, it’s not surprising that TikTok is testing a feature that lets creators receive money directly from their followers.

Tiktok has been facing criticism in the US, which is its biggest market by revenues. But it’s making several moves to ensure that it has a friendlier face to the US.

The said platform isn’t the only social media that offers monetization features for creators. Recently, Twitter launched its Tip Jar. It’s similar to what TikTok is testing. Tip Jar is the easiest way to support incredible creators. Twitter users can tip their favorite creators with just a few taps. This feature just started to roll out to some groups of users.

Tipping features may seem to be a way for these social media platforms to compete with other social media sites. However, Instagram and YouTube are said to offer more lucrative ways for creators to make money online for the content they publish.

Some people think that virtual tipping is necessary. It’s a natural way of telling the creators how grateful they are for their content. But tipping isn’t just a financial gift for them. Rather, it’s a creative encouragement so creators will produce more valuable content.

