TikTok is reportedly testing new option to upload 30-minute-long videos

Share the joy

TikTok is looking to expand its content options, thereby keeping more users engaged in the app. TikTok is currently testing the ability to upload up to 30-minute-long videos.

According to social media commentator Matt Navarra, TikTok is currently testing the new option in the beta version of the app.

This is not coming as a surprise considering the fact that the company has been doing this consistently in the last couple of years. The company has been steadily increasing its upload limit in the last few years.

This could potentially mean more opportunities to increase revenue. Longer videos give the app the opportunity to introduce more pre- and mid-roll ads within videos.

For content creators, it could also mean more revenue, as TikTok will be able to share whatever is generated in terms of revenues with them.

TikTok wants to be the next destination for online entertainment, and creating an avenue for people to get entertained much longer could be a great way to start.

In other news, TikTok is testing a new generative AI feature with the ability to generate original music based on text prompts that will go along with your clips.

The new AI Song feature on TikTok offers a simple text-based command system for creating original music within the app.

“AI Song is an experimental feature on TikTok that uses AI to create songs based on prompts you enter,” TikTok said.

A new update, which could affect your TikTok plans, was launched a couple of weeks ago. TikTok has removed the ability to search for specific hashtags within its Creative Center tools, reports The New York Times. The new update may not be encouraging to users as it would impact their ability to gain insight into the popularity of some of their tags.

With the tools in the TikTok Creative Center, you can delve deeper into a variety of usage trends that will be extremely helpful for your campaigns and planning. Nevertheless, the New York Times notes that the social media behemoth is taking down the tools due to worries that the information was being used to draw attention to possible platform discrimination.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

