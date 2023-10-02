TikTok is experimenting a new ad-free subscription plan

Share the joy

TikTok is reportedly testing an ad-free subscription plan, according to Android Authority. It remains to be seen whether users will find this appealing. This is not a new practice for social media platforms; platforms like Snapchat and Twitter also offer similar subscription plans.

According to Android Authority, the latest version of TikTok arrived with new strings of code, which suggests that the app is testing an ad-free monthly subscription for users.

Android Authority discovered a screen that gives users the option of two different plans. Users will be able to choose between the standard plan, which is free but includes personalized ads based on their activities, or the ad-free plan, which costs $4.99 per month.

TikTok is experimenting with what looks like its latest push into e-commerce. According to Bloomberg, some users in the US are now beginning to see a new Shop tab appear in the app.

The new Shop tab, according to Bloomberg, is set between the “Following” feeds, giving it a premium placement in the app. The new tab is displaying a scrollable listing of what seems like random products, mostly from China.

TikTok will hope that its new e-commerce drive into US markets will have a similar impact after being encouraged by the success of a similar push in the Chinese market.

TikTok is also testing a new Shop Feed feature in the UK as it continues to experiment with new ways to integrate shopping into the app. The new test involves a new ‘Shop’ tab, which is swipeable from the main screen and is appearing for some users.

Reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra posted information about the new test via his Twitter page. Some users are now seeing a third ‘Shop’ tab in the app, alongside the usual ‘Following and ‘For You.’

In February, TikTok started testing an in-app shopping feature. In-app shopping has not performed as well as most social media apps had hoped, in fact.

The in-app test is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on their profiles.

Among brands currently in beta are, according to the report, Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos, and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

