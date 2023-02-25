TikTok is coming to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Share the joy

TikTok is making its way into the soon-to-be released Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class in case you did not know is making its way into the market in the fall.

The German made car will come along with an updated version of its MBUX information system, which is a precursor to Mercedes’s custom-uilt operating system called MB.OS, reports TechCrunch. The German company plans to launch MB.OS in its next generation of vehicles to enter the market in late 2024.

It is a good marketing strategy to adopt, with TikTok’s popularity in China, integrating the social app into the Benz E-Class will help to boost Mercedes as a brand in Asia.

“It is highly, highly relevant,” Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said per TechCrunch about TikTok in Asia. “Let’s not forget that the average age of an S-Class owner in China is around or below 40 years old.”

“When we choose all these different apps, we go market by market or region by region,” he added. “We look at what is the most used — music or film [and] so on — and we tried to go down that list.”

The updated MBUX system, according to TechCrunch, features a “superscreen” covers the entire dashboard, and will allow drivers to click on the TikTok app and watch videos when the vehicle is parked. Passengers too are not left out of the action, they will have access to a portion of the screen located directly in front of them. The passenger screen however, has a limited field of view, which of course, means that drivers will not be able to watch TikTok videos being played on that screen. Also, a driver monitoring system will track where the driver is looking.

In other news, TikTok wants to add in-app shopping, and is quietly testing the feature, according to AdAge. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations as most social media apps expected. This has not really deterred TikTok, and will now see how things can probably be done differently.

The in-app test, according to AdAge, is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US now have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on the profiles.

Among brands currently in the beta are, according to the report; Pacsun, pop culture products boutique Three Little Mingos and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

