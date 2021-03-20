TikTok is banning accounts in Myanmar to curb spread of violent videos

Image Credit: Aljazeera

TikTok has stepped up measures to curb the spread of violent videos on its platform. The video-sharing app is doing this by blocking numerous accounts, which it believes would help it to control the violent protest currently engulfing the southeast Asian country.

Perhaps, TikTok needed to have made this move earlier, but this latest action could help slow down the spate of violence in the troubled country caused by the February 1 military coup.

“The promotion of hate, violence and misinformation has absolutely no place on TikTok,” a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Verge. “When we identified the rapidly escalating situation in Myanmar, we quickly expanded our dedicated resources and further stepped up efforts to remove violative content. We aggressively banned numerous accounts and devices that we identified promoting dangerous content at scale.”

Rest of World reports that TikTok started removing the videos in early March; though this could have been done a little earlier. That TikTok did not act until social media critics and rights activists started pointing the dangers of such evil shows that a lot still needs to be done by the ByteDance-owned app.

TikTok “will continue to make significant investment to respond to new threats in order to keep TikTok in Myanmar a safe platform,” the company spokesperson added in the statement to The Verge.

A couple of days ago, YouTube removed five military-run channels as a fallout of the recent coup in Myanmar. The coup that swept the legitimately elected government out of power has been criticized by government and organizations all over the world. Despite several threats and measures taken by governments, individuals and organizations, the military in the Southeast Asian country has refused to back down.

Among channels removed by YouTube include state network, MRTV, (Myanmar Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar.

The military in the Southeast Asian country seized power in a coup that has so far attracted widespread condemnation from countries. In February, the military government went all out for social media companies. Shortly after blocking Facebook apparently to silence the voice of the people, the government again ordered that Instagram and Twitter be blocked “until further notice.”

Prior to being blocked, Facebook users had been reportedly using the platform to protest the coup. Users, according to WSJ, were using the platform to share images of themselves giving the three-finger salute that has now become associated with resistance in the region.