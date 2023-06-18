TikTok Increases character description to 4,000 words

Share the joy

Image Credit: Radu Oncescu

TikTok has increased its character description to 4,000; up from the previous 2,200 limit. What does this mean? More characters to display your content, and provide users with information about your created content.

If you are a creator out there, this affords you the opportunity to tell the audience more about your content. At the moment, I am unable to confirm if this feature has indeed rolled out to all TikTok users, but not a bad update.

The previous 2,200 character limit was not really that bad, but 4,000 limit sort of makes things better than they were.

In other news, TikTok is testing a new Visual Search element to make in-stream shopping a success. The new visual product discovery feature will enable users to take a photo of an item, and then find similar matches in TikTok Shop listings, according to AdWeek.

A similar feature is being used by Pinterest, Google and Bing; and Meta too began testing visual search on Instagram Shop sometime in 2021. The new TikTok visual search option is being tested at select markets outside the US. It would work in a similar way as image search on Google, or Pinterest’s Lens tool.

A couple of months ago, TikTok began testing a new in-app shopping feature. The truth is that in-app shopping has not performed to expectations as most social media apps expected. This has not really deterred TikTok, and will now see how things can probably be done differently.

The in-app test, according to AdAge, is being done quietly, and a selection of retailers in the US now have access to a new in-stream shopping tab activated on the profiles.

Among brands currently in the beta are, according to the report; Pacsun, pop culture products boutique, Three Little Mingos and beauty brand KimChi Chic.

The in-stream shopping flow includes a shop overview and a direct purchase flow, all within the TikTok app. This is unlike the regular TikTok shop process that reverts you back to the retailers website to convert.

TikTok added a new “Order Center” button to users’ profiles last August. TikTok is just one of several social media platforms embracing ecommerce, and the new Order Center button goes to show how far the company has gone. An order button can only mean one thing—you can place an order online while using TikTok.

