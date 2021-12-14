TikTok highlights the top brand trends in 2021

Share the joy













It’s almost the yearend. And TikTok wants to underline its growing influence as a promotional channel for brands.

Photo by cottonbro on Pexels.com

The platform has released a list of some of the top brand trends this year. This report can guide your marketing campaign on what works in the app.

Estimates from App Annie show TikTok passing 1.5 billion users next year. If it does, TikTok would be the world’s second-biggest social media platform after Facebook. Take note that TikTok is still banned in India. And Facebook has around 349 million users in the country.

With this rapid growth, brands in many markets are setting their eyes on TikTok as the key app of focus. And this list of trends and hashtags provides valuable insight.

“The impact of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, the hashtag with 7B+ views, and the movement clearing shelves across the nation, extends far beyond the platform – to bookstores, coffee shops, TV commercials, and everywhere else. When products became beloved by the community, brands continued to show up to amplify these same #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt moments that had the entire community talking and shopping this year,” explains TikTok.

TikTok underlines Clinique’s “Almost Lipstick” and Bissell’s “Little Green Machine” carpet cleaner, as these had big exposure on the back of the #CleanTok community.

@lifewithimna

i need to clean it at least 3 more times ##cleaningtiktok ##littlegreenmachine

♬ original sound – imna

The #littlegreenmachine hashtag has led to over 69 million video views. This exposure has more than doubled its sales this year.

The trends linked to the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt movement highlights rising opportunities. And it extends beyond expectations.

TikTok is no longer exclusive to dance trends and memes. As its audience and users continue to rise, so does its array of content and conversations. And this has opened opportunities for brands and marketers.

TikTok also highlights products inspired by the platform. One of these products is GAP’s brown hoodie. GAP has returned it into production after a TikTok clip showing the hoodie went viral, along with Isle of Paradise’s “Self-Tanning Water”.

@foamy3

AHHHHH

♬ original sound – erica

“The [Isle of Paradise] trend caught on so quickly, it caused the Self-Tanning Water Refills to sell out at Sephora within 24hrs. Immediately picking up on the trend, Isle of Paradise developed their own branded Pro Glow Spray Tan Kit, launching it within 3 months of the first viral video. It’s the brand’s very first crowdsourced product and a successful one at that, with the Kit already a best-seller at Sephora,” explains TikTok.

TikTok also highlights hands-on brand trends. The #JifRapChallenge—with Jif and Ludacris calling on users to share a clip of themselves eating a spoonful of peanut butter and rapping—has skyrocketed.

@ludacrisdtp

##ad Put Jif in your grill and duet me for real. ##JifRapChallenge @jif

♬ #JifRapChallenge – Ludacris

Using TikTok’s Duet to promote it, it expanded Jif’s brand messaging. Videos with the #JifRapChallenge hashtag have been viewed more than 7.2 billion times.

Other brands tapped into organic trends. The NFL partnered with Emily Zugay for creative rebranding projects. Zugay is world-famous for designing. She has worked with McDonald’s and Facebooks rebranding to Meta.

@nfl

thanks again @emilyzugay we hope you like this gift in return ????

♬ original sound – NFL

@detroitlions

Cop a shirt and maybe get your noggin signed. Sunday at the Ford Field team store. @emilyzugay ##DetroitLions ##EmilyZugay ##nfl

♬ original sound – Emily’sTikTok.edu

More insights and highlights in TikTok’s full top brand trends overview for 2021 is here.

