TikTok helps SMBs with free marketing education

Share the joy

TikTok has launched a new learning series called Follow Me to help small and medium-sized businesses. It talks about key tips and tricks to get optimal success on the platform.

The free education program comes with many expert tips and insights to polish and enhance your TikTok marketing strategy.

For six weeks, you will receive a series of emails with an overview of key notes on best practice. It includes how to create a free Business Account, how to maximize the use of TikTok’s Creative Center for content inspiration, how to use TikTok’s Ads Manager, and other promotional features.

“The 6-week programwill run from July 11th to August 19th, and provide SMBs with resources on how to get started on TikTok and take their small business to the next level. Follow Me will serve as a guide for SMBs looking to share their stories, build their community on TikTok, and achieve their business goals,” says TikTok.

The course has insights from the platform’s Small Business Ambassadors. It includes Jacob Zander, Cassie Sorenson, and Tassel Amor. They will be the resource persons who will share their SMB journeys in the app.

“Cassie and Jacob will share their TikTok journeys and provide tips on how to best tap into the power of community and entertainment to drive real business results,” adds TikTok.

This is your chance to learn the ropes of TikTok marketing from the experts directly—from those who have seen stellar success on the platform.

As TikTok grows and leads pop trends, many businesses now want a piece of the pie. They want to know how to tap into the platform to boost brand awareness and promotion.

The estimated numbers show that TikTok is set to pass 1.5 billion users sometime this year. If it does, it will be among the top three social media platforms by total users worldwide. This omnipresence is key to improve brand awareness and reach.

Sign up for TikTok’s Follow Me course here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

