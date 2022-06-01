TikTok greets Pride Month 2022 with new events and content

Share the joy

TikTok has launched new initiatives for Pride Month 2022. It includes livestreaming events, limited content for the LA Pride Parade and Festival, and promoting LGBTQIA+-owned businesses.

The app will broadcast livestreams using the #ForYourPride theme. It will showcase the LGBTQIA+ community via direct insights and views.

The livestreams will present TikTok’s latest legion of LGBTQ+ TikTok Trailblazers. This group of chosen creators serves as a driving force to unlock the power of imagination and start meaningful changes.

The livestreams will broadcast through the @TikTok handle in the whole month of June.

TikTok will also be the official sponsor and partner for LA Pride Parade and Festival 2022. The event will happen in Hollywood from June 10-12, 2022.

“For LA Pride, we’re excited to debut a first-time TikTok Pride parade float and bring music fans an exclusive backstage TikTok LIVE series from the LA Pride in the Park music festival,” says TikTok.

The sponsorship will allow TikTok to create better connections with the LGBTQIA+ community. It will also highlight the celebration and character of the event.

TikTok will highlight different LGBTQIA+ businesses and small-and-medium-sized businesses in June through the TikTok For Business and TikTok Small Business channels. The company will also roll out Pride-themed hashtags, Pride playlists and creator spotlights. IT gives users more ways join the event.

Pride Month shows how far and open-minded our society has come to accept and embrace people from different walks of life. It is also the chance to consider the barriers that we still have. We all must work to bring down these barriers.

You can show your support for Pride Month by taking part in these initiatives. It could open doors to people in your community and inner circle. It will help open people’s minds. A small acknowledgment will long ways to show that you accept their perspective.

TikTok’s sponsorship will help the LGBTQIA+ community open more minds to their views.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

