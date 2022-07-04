TikTok gives more assurances on US data

Share the joy

Is TikTok the most scrutinized social media app in the world? Considering how many times TikTok has come under the radar in the last couple of years, the answer to that question could very well be yes. This probably explains why the owners continue to reassure authorities; the Republicans in particular that data of US citizens is safe.

For the umpteenth time, TikTok has again assured the US authorities that data of US citizens in its server is safe. The company issued the latest assurances a couple of days ago following a recent call made by a leader of the Federal Communications Commissions, Brenden Carr.

Carr had written a letter to Google and Apple via Twitter, asking the two tech companies to remove TikTok from their respective stores.

In a letter addressed to nine Republican critics, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew explained how the Chinese-owned app planned to separate American user data from ByteDance. Recall that TikTok had a couple of weeks ago, pledged to house US user data on Oracle servers.

“We’re proud to be able to serve a global community of more than a billion people who use TikTok to creatively express themselves and be entertained,” Chew wrote in the letter as first reported by The New York Times. “We know we are among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of U.S. user data.”

Meanwhile, Buzzfeed had earlier reported that ByteDance engineers in China had access to US data as late as January 2022, which raised a lot of concerns, especially among some Republican lawmakers.

Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) raised fears via a letter questioning Chew that officials of TikTok “did not provide truth or forthright answers” in a recent committee hearing following the Buzzfeed report.

In his response to Chew’s letter per The Verge, Sen Blackburn put out a statement asking TikTok to once again testify before Congress.

“TikTok’s response confirms that our fears regarding CCP influence within the company are well-founded,” Blackburn said. “They should have come clean from the start but instead tried to shroud their work in secrecy. Americans need to know that if they are on TikTok, Communist China has their information. TikTok needs to come back and testify before Congress.”

