TikTok Gift Guide 2021 shares the most popular products on the platform

Are you looking for ideas on what presents to give this Christmas?

TikTok has published a list of the most popular products on its platform this year. These products appeared in different #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trends.

“When the TikTok community comes together, they move culture – and commerce – in powerful ways, and the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt phenomenon is a prime example. Products they rave about become cultural sensations, inspiring people on and off TikTok to try, buy, and share with their networks, leading to massive consumer demand, out-of-stock shelves, and months-long waitlists for products,” says TikTok.

Having its own site, the list features 23 products promoted on the platform over the last 12 months. The products range from clothing to food to cosmetics. TikTokers got hooked to these items throughout the year.

The sample above is a sample entry from the list. Each product comes with a summary. And it mentions the leading TikTok influencers who shared clips about it and made it popular. If you tap on the Learn More button below the image, it takes you to a product page on the corresponding business site.

TikTok did not say if this is part of a paid promotional push, as part of a brand partnership. Or, it could be TikTok trying to get good favor with brands by highlighting their products and offers.

Still, it has interesting insights into what TikTok users engage with. And it could help guide your own campaign strategy on the platform.

The list may also help showcase the relevant influencers you could consider working with. For instance, if you are selling portable blenders, you might want to check out Morgan Marie’s TikTok feed and check out products she’s promoting. You can also study how she promotes the products for your future promotional ideas.

All things considered, the list is a guide on what works on TikTok or not, and what resonates with TikTokers. And this will have value to what you want to plan on doing on the platform.

Better yet, you may simply be just looking for gift ideas this holiday season.

Check out TikTok’s 2021 Gift Guide here.

