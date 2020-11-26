TikTok gets another extension to complete its takeover

Image Credit: The Guardian

TikTok has been granted a fresh extension as the Chinese-owned app bid to complete negotiation to get a new owner in the US. Recall that the video-sharing app was handed an extension a couple of weeks ago; but that of course expires on November 27. TikTok now has until December 4 to sort things out.

Citing a Treasury spokesperson, Bloomberg reports that TikTok now has one week to allow it enough time to review a revised submission that was recently received by Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS).

A couple of weeks ago, TikTok had told a federal judge that the US government had granted its request for an extension. Though, this does not resolve the many issues the company is currently faced with, the extension granted by the federal judge, TikTok should see this has an opportunity to tidy up things. While the time granted by the court might be short, the Chinese company should see this as an opportunity to move fast.

In September, President Donald Trump gave his approval to keeping TikTok in the US. This would also mean that the president does not have any issues with Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned short-clip app. This came less than one day before a de facto ban threatened by the president back in August was to take effect. “I have given the deal my blessing,” Trump said to reporters per The Verge. “I approved the deal in concept.”

Also in September, the Commerce Department had issued an order to block transactions with TikTok and its parent company ByteDance and another Chinese company WeChat, which would have taken effect the same day Trump gave his nod. The order, however, will now take effect from November 12th for TikTok, which will effectively halt its operations.

The new TikTok, which will have its headquarter in Texas, would hire up to 25,000 people, and would be called TikTok Global. The company will also contribute $5 billion toward US education, Bloomberg reports. “They’re going to be setting up a very large fund,” the president said. “That’s their contribution that I’ve been asking for.”

“We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok’s future in the US,” a TikTok spokesperson said in an email to The Verge. “As part of the deal, Oracle will become TikTok’s “trusted technology provider.”

Things could still change if the incoming administration that would be sworn in on January 20 decides not to enforce the ban announced by Trump.